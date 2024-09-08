Police nab man who filmed and circulated video of Ujjain rape: Report

On Saturday the police arrested a man named Md Salim for allegedly filming and circulating on social media the rape of a woman in a busy intersection in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, according to a report by The Times of India.

A man named Lokesh raped a scrap collector in full public view after forcing her to consume liquor in Agar Naka area of Ujjain. Passersby who witnessed the incident allegedly shot videos without coming to the aid of the woman.

The ToI report further states that the 42-year-old auto rickshaw driver has a criminal record and they are checking whether he had any other role to play in the incident. Moreover the investigators are now trying to identify the people who circulated the video.