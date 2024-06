Porsche accident case: Pune cops meet deceased IT professionals' kin in MP

Jabalpur/ Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A police team led by an official from Pune on Wednesday visited the family of two software engineers tragically killed in a Porsche car accident in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and Umaria.

The team, headed by Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manoj Patil, assured the families of Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24-year-old IT professionals, who lost their lives on May 19, of free and fair investigation.

The fatal incident occurred when a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, collided with their motorcycle in Pune city. The deceased Ashwini hailed from Jabalpur and Anish from Birsinghpur Pali in Umaria district.

ACP Patil, speaking to reporters in Umaria, expressed solidarity with the families and affirmed the diligent investigation underway.