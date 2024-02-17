JOIN US
Madhya Pradesh

Promises to Pulwama attack martyr's kin not kept: HC issues notice to Madhya Pradesh govt

Forty Central Reserve Police Force troopers died in a terror attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, 2019. One of the martyrs belonged to MP.
Last Updated 17 February 2024, 17:46 IST

Follow Us

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has sought a reply from the state government by next week in a suo motu case relating to promises made to the kin of a Pulwama terror attack martyr that remain unfulfilled.

The HC took suo motu cognisance of a news report published on Friday related to unkept promises of the state government.

"We direct Additional Advocate General Harpreet Ruprah to take notice on behalf of the Chief Secretary, Madhya Pradesh who shall file his reply by next date (next week)," a division bench of Chief Justice R Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra said on Friday.

Such was the ghastly act committed that February 14 is observed as a 'black day', the court observed.

"One such martyr among those 40 who sacrificed their lives was from Madhya Pradesh. As reported, various promises were made to the members of his family at that point of time. It does not appear they all have been fulfilled," the HC bench said.

"For the family of a martyr to await relief which was promised by the state five years ago is very disturbing. We do not expect our martyrs to be treated in this manner," the HC observed.

(Published 17 February 2024, 17:46 IST)
India News Madhya Pradesh martyrs Jammu & Kashmir Pulwama terror attack High Court Central Reserve Police Force police martyrs

