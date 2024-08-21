Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Three killed in collision between motorcycles in MP's Morena district

All the deceased were aged between 18 and 21 years and police attributed the collision to over speeding.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 August 2024, 09:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Morena (MP): Three persons were killed in a collision involving as many motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Tilawali village under Devgarh police station on Tuesday night, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arvind Thakur.

Thakur said two motorcycles were moving in one direction, while one was coming from the opposite side. All three two-wheelers collided, he said.

Three men, aged between 18 and 21 years, were killed, he said, attributing the accident to overspeeding.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2024, 09:05 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshRoad accidentcollisionMorena

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT