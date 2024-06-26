Home
Three persons killed as car rams into tanker on Bhopal-Indore highway

The car hit the tanker, which was going towards Indore from Bhopal, on its rear side, Parvati police station in-charge Chinmay Mishra said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 07:22 IST
Sehore, Madhya Pradesh: Three persons were killed after their car rammed into a milk tanker in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place at around 1 am on the Indore-Bhopal highway near Ashta town under Parvati police station limits, they said.

The car hit the tanker, which was going towards Indore from Bhopal, on its rear side, Parvati police station in-charge Chinmay Mishra said.

The three car occupants - identified as Mahesh Thakur (37), Roop Singh Thakur (54) and Sunil Mewara (28) - were killed, the official said.

Police registered a case in connection with the incident, he added.

Published 26 June 2024, 07:22 IST
