Madhya Pradesh

Two arrested in Indore for getting teen girl to file rape case against three men for extortion

A woman sub inspector who took the girl into confidence found out the rape accusation was false. One Hemant Chopadia had tutored the girl to lodge a complaint against the three men. The plan was to strike a compromise later for a sum of Rs 1 core
Last Updated 08 September 2023, 20:20 IST

Two men were arrested on Friday for allegedly getting a minor girl to file a rape case against three persons in order to extort Rs 1 crore from them, police in Indore in Madhya Pradesh said.

On Monday, a 15-year-old girl had accused three men from Nipania of gangraping her and then dumping her near a liquor shop, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Anand told reporters.

"A woman sub inspector who took the girl into confidence found out the rape accusation was false. One Hemant Chopadia had tutored the girl to lodge a complaint against the three men. The plan was to strike a compromise later for a sum of Rs 1 core," the DCP said.

"Chopadia had promised the girl, who comes from a poor background, half the amount they would extort. His accomplice Rahul Lakre has been arrested for raping the minor girl," he added.

(Published 08 September 2023, 20:20 IST)
India News Crime Indore Trending

