Two men beaten up on suspicion of sand theft in MP

<p>Anuppur: Four persons were arrested on Monday after a video of them beating up two men on suspicion of sand theft surfaced on social media in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur, police said.</p><p>While the incident occurred in September 19, the video surfaced on social media on Sunday.</p><p>In the video, a group of 10 to 15 people can be seen beating two men with plastic pipes, with heaps of sand in the background.</p>.Illegal sand miners attack forest officials in MP’s Chhatarpur district.<p>Based on the video, the victims were identified as Mohammed Anwar and Mohammed Ishteyak, an official said.</p><p>The police have arrested Ajay Yadav (26), Abhishek Bhadoriya (20) and Parth Singh Chouhan (21), hailing from Uttar Pradesh, and Rahghuvar Prasad Patel (40), he said.</p><p>A case has been registered against the four arrested accused and others involved in the attack under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the official said.</p><p>Kotwali police station in-charge Arvind Jain said the accused allegedly beat the victims, suspecting them of stealing sand.</p>