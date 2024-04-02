Two Naxalites on three states' watch list gunned down in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: In a significant development police shot dead at least 2 dreaded Naxalites carrying bounty of Rs 29 lakh and 14 lakh respectively during a police encounter on the Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border in Balaghat district on Monday night.

The shoot out took place in Kerjhari jungle range while police were conducting a search operation. Police claimed to have recovered one AK-47 and a 12-bore gun from the encounter site.

The deceased were identified as divisional commander and Maoist leader DVCM Sajanti alias Kranti and Raghu alias Sher Singh alias Somji Pandre.

Three states had announced rewards for their successful capture. Kranti carried a bounty of Rs 29 lakhs on his head, collectively — Rs 5 lakhs from MP, Rs 8 lakhs from Chhattisgarh and Rs 16 lakhs from Maharashtra.

On the other hand, 52-year-old Raghu carried a collective reward of Rs 14 lakh (Rs 3 lakh from MP, Rs 5 lakhs from Chhattisgarh, and Rs 6 lakhs from Maharashtra).