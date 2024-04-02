Two Naxalites on three states' watch list gunned down in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: In a significant development police shot dead at least 2 dreaded Naxalites carrying bounty of Rs 29 lakh and 14 lakh respectively during a police encounter on the Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border in Balaghat district on Monday night.
The shoot out took place in Kerjhari jungle range while police were conducting a search operation. Police claimed to have recovered one AK-47 and a 12-bore gun from the encounter site.
The deceased were identified as divisional commander and Maoist leader DVCM Sajanti alias Kranti and Raghu alias Sher Singh alias Somji Pandre.
Three states had announced rewards for their successful capture. Kranti carried a bounty of Rs 29 lakhs on his head, collectively — Rs 5 lakhs from MP, Rs 8 lakhs from Chhattisgarh and Rs 16 lakhs from Maharashtra.
On the other hand, 52-year-old Raghu carried a collective reward of Rs 14 lakh (Rs 3 lakh from MP, Rs 5 lakhs from Chhattisgarh, and Rs 6 lakhs from Maharashtra).
They were also on the lookout list of the state police departments from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, and were wanted in crimes like murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion, etc.
SP Balaghat Samir Saurabh informed that the police acted on tip off. The Balaghat cops and a specialised Hawk Force team were dispatched to conduct the search operation in the night.
As the teams were advancing towards the Kerjhari jungle range, a group of about 20 to 25 Naxalites opened a surprise attack on police with heavy firing.
In retaliatory firing by the police, the two Naxalites, in uniform, were gunned down. Police have recovered 2 arms (AK-47 and 12 bore gun), items of daily use, 2 wireless sets, 2 radio sets etc.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav complimented the police force for the success story. In his social media X account, he said, "the government was committed to provide full support to men in uniform for their bravery and honest working. We will not allow any kind of lawlessness and will nip the bud of any such attempt or movement. These achievements uplift the moral and dignity of police forces."
