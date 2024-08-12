Home
Madhya Pradesh

Unidentified woman's body parts found in 3 bags in Madhya Pradesh's Guna

The bags were found behind a ration shop in Khatoli village, said Chanchoda Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Divya Rajawat.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 August 2024, 14:41 IST

Guna: The dismembered body of an unidentified woman was found in three bags in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Monday, a police official said.

The bags were found behind a ration shop in Khatoli village, said Chanchoda Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Divya Rajawat.

"After people in the area alerted police, a team arrived there and opened the bags. An unidentified woman's body parts were packed in them. We believe the murder took place just a few hours before the bags were found. The post mortem report is awaited and CCTV footage of the area is being checked," the official said.

Published 12 August 2024, 14:41 IST
India News Crime Madhya Pradesh murder guna

