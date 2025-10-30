<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhopal">Bhopal</a>-based female Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has been accused of stealing a friend's phone and Rs 2 lakh in cash in Jehangirabad. </p><p>The incident was revealed after a CCTV camera footage showed the officer carrying out the theft. The police disclosed that the accused DSP Kalpana Raghuvanshi was in friendship with a woman named Pramila for many years. </p><p>A few days ago, Pramila informed the police that the Rs 2 lakh she had withdrawn to pay school fees of her children went missing, after she returned from taking a bath. With that, her mobile phone was also not to be found. </p>.Student's death after assault in Madhya Pradesh: Murder case registered against two constables.<p>She soon checked her CCTV surveillance footage, and was shocked to see Kalpana take the bag and leave the premises. Pramila submitted the footage and a written complaint to the police.</p>.<p>An FIR was registered against Kalpana after verifying the authenticity of the video. In the video, she was seen carrying cash bundles in her hands. </p><p>After the case was registered, police discovered that Kalpana has been on the run. A raid was initiated at DSP's residence and Pramila's mobile phone was recovered on the scene. The Rs 2 lakh is yet to be found, as the investigation continues. </p><p>“A case has been registered, the mobile has been recovered, and the accused officer is absconding," ACP Bittu Sharmawas quoted as saying by <em>Aaj Tak</em>. </p>