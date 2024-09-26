Where have the chitals gone? Spotted deer population declines at Kuno where cheetahs are mostly in enclosure

Both numbers are way short of the estimates given in the action plan that has two sets of figures on spotted deers, the main prey of cheetahs when the predators are released in the wild.

“Chital is the most abundant wild prey in Kuno NP with a population density of 38.48 individuals per sq km,” the action plan says, using camera trap data. A second set of data gathered from the line transect method survey and cited in the action plan shows a chital density of 23.43 per sq km.

When compared with the first figure, the current shortfall in chital numbers is around 57 per cent. Against the line survey data – a dependable method to estimate prey density - the decline is nearly 30 per cent.

“Leopard predation due to prey switching or shift from livestock to chital and other factors may have contributed to the decline. We are not sure and are looking into it,” Qamar Quereshi, a senior scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, who is closely associated with the cheetah project told DH.

For months, officials and wildlife biologists knew about the declining prey base at Kuno.

The issue was discussed at the meetings of the Centre's Cheetah Project Steering Committee, which noted it as one of the major challenges facing the initiative since the reintroduction of cheetahs in India in September 2022.