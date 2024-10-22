Woman ends life with minor daughter by jumping into well in MP

<p>Umaria: A 26-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death in a well along with her one-year-old daughter in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Monday in Chansura village under Indwar police station area.</p>.<p>While the woman's parents alleged she was harassed by her husband and in-laws, police said the reason behind will be ascertained after an investigation.</p>.Over a dozen workers injured in blast at Ordnance Factory in MP; 1 missing.<p>Shakun Yadav, who got married in 2017, allegedly jumped into the well in the village with her minor daughter on Monday, Indwar police station in-charge SN Prajapati said.</p>.<p>After getting the information, villagers pulled out the duo from the well but they had died by that time, Prajapati said.</p>.<p>The woman's parents claimed she was harassed by her husband and in-laws which resulted in the extreme step.</p>.<p>The police official said an investigation was underway and the reason will be known after the probe.</p>