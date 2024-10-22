Home
Woman ends life with minor daughter by jumping into well in MP

While the woman's parents alleged she was harassed by her husband and in-laws, police said the reason behind will be ascertained after an investigation.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 08:30 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 08:30 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshSuicide

