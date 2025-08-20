Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

10-ft-long Indian Rock Python rescued from residential society in Mumbai

RAWW president Pawan Sharma also mentioned about the habitat of the snake saying periphery of forests of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park was less than a kilometere from the site.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 10:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 10:32 IST
MumbaiMaharashtraIndian newsIndian Rock Python

Follow us on :

Follow Us