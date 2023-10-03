145 prison inmates in Maharashtra clear exams, secure remission in sentences

Vijay and Devanand were in their 30s when they decided to pursue BA inside Nagpur Central Prison. Both of them are convicted of murder and are serving life sentences.
However in 2020, after receiving their degrees, the two convicts got a special remission of 90 days - a reduction in the duration of their sentence. Motivated by this, they took up post graduation course in the prison where they have been serving for more than 10 years now, reported Times of India.
Earlier this year, they received another special remission of 90 days for finishing their MA degree.
Vijay and Devanand are among 145 inmates lodged in nine Maharashtra jails to have received special remission for completing SSC/HSC, graduation, and post graduation programmes.
As per prison officials, pursuing education gives purpose to the lives of the incarcerated.
“Some inmates end up in prison at a young age and readily take up the courses with the hope of finding better employment opportunities after their release," a senior official said.
"Education provides inmates with an opportunity for a better life after their release from prison and gives them a chance at rehabilitation and reintegration into society," said Amitabh Gupta, addition DGP.
Remission of sentences can be availed of by convicts acording to conditions mentioned in the Maharashtra Prisons (Remission System) Rules, 1962. A circular from 2019 by the Prisons Department says convicts completing Class 10, 12, graduation, postgraduation, MA in Philosophy, or PhD while serving time in prison are eligible for a 90-day remission for each course.
The circular also states that special IG of police or deputy IG can grant a 60-day special remission to convicts for completing certificate courses while in prison.
The inmates can opt for courses conducted by the IGNOU or Yashwant Rao Chavan Maharashtra Open University. There is also a dedicated prison-appointed teacher to guide students.
"If the inmates are educated and qualified, we ask them to help the students with their studies," a teacher told TOI.
Most of the inmates enroll for BA and MA in Political Science, Sociology, Marathi, or Hindi.
“In the past, an inmate here completed an MBA,” says Deepa Aage, DySp at the jail.