145 prison inmates in Maharashtra clear exams, secure remission in sentences

Vijay and Devanand were in their 30s when they decided to pursue BA inside Nagpur Central Prison. Both of them are convicted of murder and are serving life sentences.

However in 2020, after receiving their degrees, the two convicts got a special remission of 90 days - a reduction in the duration of their sentence. Motivated by this, they took up post graduation course in the prison where they have been serving for more than 10 years now, reported Times of India.

Earlier this year, they received another special remission of 90 days for finishing their MA degree.