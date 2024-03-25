JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

2 brothers held for attacking man with sickle in Navi Mumbai

The accused Akash Kamble (24) and Ganesh Kamble (27) were held at 4:30 am after the victim Kisan Rathod filed a complaint from the hospital where he is admitted, the Tutbhe police station official said.
Last Updated 25 March 2024, 08:45 IST

Follow Us

Thane: Two brothers were arrested from Turbhe in Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Monday for allegedly attempting to murder a person, a police official said.

The accused Akash Kamble (24) and Ganesh Kamble (27) were held at 4:30 am after the victim Kisan Rathod filed a complaint from the hospital where he is admitted, the Tutbhe police station official said.

They have been charged with attempt to murder for attacking Rathod on Sunday with a sickle over a previous enmity, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 March 2024, 08:45 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThaneNavi Mumbai

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT