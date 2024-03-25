2 brothers held for attacking man with sickle in Navi Mumbai

Thane: Two brothers were arrested from Turbhe in Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Monday for allegedly attempting to murder a person, a police official said.
The accused Akash Kamble (24) and Ganesh Kamble (27) were held at 4:30 am after the victim Kisan Rathod filed a complaint from the hospital where he is admitted, the Tutbhe police station official said.
They have been charged with attempt to murder for attacking Rathod on Sunday with a sickle over a previous enmity, he said.
