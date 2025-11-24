<p>Mumbai: Dismissed RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, accused of shooting dead his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving express train in July 2023, on Monday requested bail, claiming he was suffering from "white matter disease" and "delusional disorder".</p><p>Chaudhary, currently lodged in Thane Jail, moved the bail application through his advocates Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal in the sessions court.</p><p>The plea claimed that the accused was suffering from "white matter disease" and didn't have any memory regarding the crime.</p><p>The "white matter disease" refers to damage or degeneration of the brain's white matter.</p>.Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde's PA arrested for 'abetting' wife's suicide; in police custody till November 27.<p>"The accused is suffering from extreme mental strokes, and he is a partial mental patient/mentally challenged, who sometimes becomes whimsical and goes into the loop of illusions, and the accused is suffering from delusional disorder," his plea said.</p><p>"Whatever the crime occurred, the accused does not have any knowledge of the same", it stated.</p><p>Chaudhary also cited other grounds for considering his bail plea, stating that his custodial interrogation was not required since the charge sheet was already filed in the case.</p><p>In December 2023, the court had rejected Chaudhary's plea filed on similar grounds. The latest application comes at a time when the court is recording testimony of witnesses.</p><p>Chaudhary allegedly went on a shooting spree in the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra on July 31, 2023. He allegedly shot dead his senior colleague, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena, and three passengers.</p><p>He was nabbed with his weapon later while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train, which stopped near Mira Road station (on the Mumbai suburban network).</p>