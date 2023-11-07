JOIN US
Home

3 dead as car falls onto moving goods train from bridge near Karjat

The freight train was heading from Panvel to Karjat in Raigad district and some of its wagons got decoupled due to the incident.
Last Updated 07 November 2023, 17:28 IST

Thane: Three persons died and two injured when their car fell off a bridge onto a moving goods train between Karjat and Panvel railway stations in Maharashtra on early Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place between 3.30 am and 4 am as the car was heading for Neral on Mumbai-Panvel road, said an official of Panvel police station.

The deceased were identified as Dharmanand Gaikwad (41) and his cousins Mangesh Jadhav (46) and Niteen Jadhav (48).

Gaikwad was an activist of the Republican Party of India (RPI), the official said, adding that local police were conducting further probe.

The freight train was heading from Panvel to Karjat in Raigad district and some of its wagons got decoupled due to the incident, said Dr Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway (CR).

The Panvel-Karjat section of the CR was closed due to the accident from 3.43 am to 7.32 am, he said.

Only one train -- 17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express -- was diverted through the Karjat-Kalyan route due to the incident, he said.

(Published 07 November 2023, 17:28 IST)
