Russia condemns Israeli strike on Qatar as 'gross violation' of UN charter

<p>Moscow: Russia on Wednesday condemned an Israeli attack against Hamas members in Qatar's capital Doha and urged all parties to refrain from actions that would further escalate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.</p><p>"Russia considers this incident a gross violation of international law and the UN Charter, an encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent state, and a step leading to further escalation and destabilisation of the situation in the Middle East," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.</p><p>"Such methods of fighting those whom Israel considers its enemies and opponents deserve the strongest condemnation."</p><p>US President Donald Trump said he was 'very unhappy about every aspect' of the Israeli strike and would be giving a full statement on the issue on Wednesday.</p>.PM Modi expresses ‘deep concerns’, condemns violation of Qatar's sovereignty by Israel.<p>"The rocket attack on Qatar ... cannot be perceived as anything other than an action aimed at undermining international efforts to find peaceful solutions," Russia said.</p><p>Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a later telephone call with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, described the attack as "a violation of international law and an unacceptable encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of friendly Qatar".</p><p>A Russian Foreign Ministry statement quoted Lavrov as saying there was a danger the Israeli action could "lead to further destabilisation in the Middle East".</p><p>The statement said the Qatari prime minister noted Russia's "clear and principled position" in support of Qatar's sovereignty and independence.</p>