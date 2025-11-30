<p>Mangaluru: A man who allegedly created a ruckus and assaulted a staff member at an ENT clinic in Puttur Darbe was taken to custody by the Puttur Town Police.</p><p>According to a complaint filed by Dr Ramamohan, patients were waiting in queue at his ENT clinic when a person responsible for collecting parking fees outside entered the clinic and began arguing. </p><p>He allegedly claimed that his acquaintance had not been given priority in the queue and used this as a pretext to start a commotion inside the clinic.</p> .<p>The accused reportedly assaulted clinic staff Srikant, damaged furniture, and frightened the patients waiting outside. He also allegedly hurled abuses before leaving the premises. During the inquiry, the man was identified as Ibrahim, a resident of Puttur Bappaligge.</p><p>Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 329(3), 324(4), 115(2), 352, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, along with Section 3(a) of the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence against Medical Service Personnel and Damage to Property in Medicare Service Institutions Act, 2009.</p><p>Police have taken Ibrahim into custody, and further investigation is in progress. </p>