3-year-old boy goes missing in Bhiwandi; kidnapping case registered

<p>Thane: A three-and-half-year-old boy has been reported missing in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The child was last seen playing near his house in the Ramnagar locality of Bhiwandi on Sunday morning, an official said.</p>.Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife and harassing her in Maharashtra's Thane.<p>The parents carried out a frantic search and later approached the police to lodge a missing person's complaint, he said.</p>.<p>The official said a case under section 137 (2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita was registered, and a search is underway for the missing child. </p>