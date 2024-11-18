Home
3-year-old boy goes missing in Bhiwandi; kidnapping case registered

The official said a case under section 137 (2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita was registered, and a search is underway for the missing child.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 10:29 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 10:29 IST
