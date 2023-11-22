32 lakh records of Kunbi Marathas have been found: Jarange-Patil

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government-appointed committee has found 32 lakh cases where the term 'Kunbi' is mentioned in old documents related to the Maratha community, Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil said on Wednesday.

“Let me tell you... as of yesterday, 32 lakh records have been found,” Jarange-Patil said, addressing a rally in Igatpuri in the Nashik district.

The Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government has appointed a committee headed by Justice Sandeep Shinde (Retd) to decide the procedure for granting Kunbi caste certificates to the Marathas in the Marathwada region.