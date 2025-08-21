<p>Palghar: In one of the worst industrial accidents, four workers died and two are critical following a gas leak in an pharmaceutical company in Boisar industrial area in the Palghar district on Thursday.</p><p>The incident took place between 1430 to 1500 hrs.</p>.Velhe taluka in Pune district renamed as Rajgad, announces Maharashtra minister Bawankule.<p>The accident occurred due to gas leakage in a nitrogen reaction tank in Medley Pharma, Plot No. 13, Boisar Industrial Estate in Palghar. </p><p>The deceased workers were identified as Kalpesh Raut, Bengali Thakur, Dheeraj Prajapati and Kamlesh Yadav.</p><p>The two workers who are in the intensive care unit are Rohan Shinde and Nilesh Hadal.</p><p>Experts and authorities are ascertaining the cause of the leak. </p>