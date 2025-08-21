Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

4 workers dead after nitrogen gas leaks at pharma unit in Palghar near Mumbai

Local police and Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) officials visited the spot and began preliminary investigations.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 18:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 18:12 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPalghargas leak

Follow us on :

Follow Us