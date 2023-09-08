Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

47 students among 55 passengers injured as bus collides with truck in Maharashtra

The accident took place around 6.45 am near Desai village in Wada tehsil, an official of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) said.
Last Updated 08 September 2023, 09:11 IST

Follow Us

As many as 55 passengers, most of them school and college students, were injured when the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Friday morning, officials said.

The accident took place around 6.45 am near Desai village in Wada tehsil, an official of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) said.

"The bus involved in the accident was operated by the MSRTC. It was carrying a large number of school and college students," the corporation's Thane divisional controller Vilas Rathod said.

A total of 70 passengers were travelling in the bus when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on Chinchpada-Wada Road. Of them, 55 passengers, including 47 students, were injured. However, none of them suffered any major injury, he said.

All the injured persons, who included the bus driver, were taken to local hospitals. After primary treatment, all of them were allowed to return home, he said.

Police inspector Suresh Kadam confirmed that the injured included a large number of students.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 September 2023, 09:11 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraAccidentRoad accident

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT