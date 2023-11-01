5-month old leopard cub rescued from smugglers

Mumbai: In a major joint operation, the Wildlife SOS-Wildlife SOS-Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals team, in collaboration with the Gujarat Forest Department and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau of Mumbai, has successfully rescued a five-month-old male leopard cub from the clutches of wildlife smugglers.

This operation comes after an extensive year and a half-long investigation into the illegal wildlife trade by these smugglers, dealing in endangered species online.

Acting on crucial information, a decoy customer was dispatched to engage with smugglers trying to sell a five-month-old male leopard cub, who were ultimately apprehended in Jadhadia village in Bharuch district of Gujarat, according to a Wildlife SOS statement issued in Mumbai.

During a search conducted at the residence of the smugglers, the leopard cub was discovered in a distressing state. The feline was immediately handed over to the care of the Gujarat Forest Department to ensure its safety and well-being.