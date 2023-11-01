5-month old leopard cub rescued from smugglers

Mumbai: In a major joint operation, the Wildlife SOS-Wildlife SOS-Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals team, in collaboration with the Gujarat Forest Department and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau of Mumbai, has successfully rescued a five-month-old male leopard cub from the clutches of wildlife smugglers.
This operation comes after an extensive year and a half-long investigation into the illegal wildlife trade by these smugglers, dealing in endangered species online.
Acting on crucial information, a decoy customer was dispatched to engage with smugglers trying to sell a five-month-old male leopard cub, who were ultimately apprehended in Jadhadia village in Bharuch district of Gujarat, according to a Wildlife SOS statement issued in Mumbai.
During a search conducted at the residence of the smugglers, the leopard cub was discovered in a distressing state. The feline was immediately handed over to the care of the Gujarat Forest Department to ensure its safety and well-being.
Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said: “This operation is a testament to the dedication of organisations and individuals working tirelessly to combat the illegal wildlife trade. The rescue of the leopard cub is a victory for conservation and a step
forward in our ongoing efforts to protect endangered species.”
Geeta Seshmani, Co-founder and Secretary, Wildlife SOS, said: “Wildlife SOS works to curb the illegal trade and trafficking of wildlife by running an anti-poaching squad, Forest Watch, which consists of a complex network of informants gathering critical information on poachers and criminals involved in the illegal wildlife trade.”
Meenaben Parmar, Range Forest Officer, Jadhadia, Bharuch, said, “In this joint operation, we not only rescued a leopard cub but also showcased the strength of collaboration in the fight against wildlife trafficking.”
Raj Bhavsar, Project Coordinator at Wildlife SOS and President of GSPCA, said: "Wildlife SOS-GSPCA actively collaborates with enforcement agencies to combat poaching and trafficking of wild animals. Our shared goal is to eliminate the illegal wildlife trade and provide these magnificent creatures with the protection they deserve.”