Homeindiamaharashtra

6 dead as lift of under-construction building collapses in Thane

Last Updated 10 September 2023, 15:11 IST

At least six workers were killed and another injured when a lift in an under-construction building collapsed on Sunday evening in Thane city, which neighbours the financial capital of Mumbai.

Teams of Thane’s municipal corporation, fire brigade and police have rushed to the spot.

Water-proofing working in the ground plus a 40-storey building with three underground floors for parking was being undertaken when the lift collapsed.

The incident took place in Balkum area of Thane.

Five deceased were identified a s Mahendra Chaupal (32), Rupesh Kumar Das (21), Haroon Shaikh (47), Mithilesh (34) and Karidas (38).

One body is yet to be identified.

The injured person was identified as Sunil Kumar Das (21).

The reason for the lift collapse is yet to be ascertained.

(Published 10 September 2023, 15:11 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraThane

