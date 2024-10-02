Home
7 more children take ill after having mid-day meal at Thane school; 45 hospitalised so far

All the children were out of danger and responding to the medical treatment, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi said on Tuesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 04:57 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 04:57 IST
India NewsMaharashtraThane

