7 more children take ill after having mid-day meal at Thane school; 45 hospitalised so far

<p>Thane: Seven more children have fallen sick due to suspected food poisoning after consuming mid-day meal at a private school near Maharashtra's Thane city, taking the total number of minors hospitalised to 45, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The children, aged between 8 and 11 years, were admitted to a civic hospital in Kalwa town after they complained of giddiness, nausea, headache and pain in the abdomen after lunch on Tuesday, according to medical officials at the hospital.</p>.<p>Initially, 38 students were hospitalised on Tuesday. Seven more children were admitted to the facility late night.</p>.Minor girl dies in suspected food poisoning incident.<p>The children were being monitored and if found fit, they would be discharged by Wednesday afternoon, the hospital's medical in-charge, Dr Aniruddha Malgaonkar, told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>All the children were out of danger and responding to the medical treatment, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>He confirmed that the children had eaten a mid-day meal at the private school.</p>.<p>Another medical official said the students were served rice and moth bean (matki) curry as the meal.</p>.<p>Samples of food served to students have been collected by FDA officials.</p>.<p>According to officials, initially, five students complained of uneasiness and their number swelled gradually.</p>.<p>"Ambulances were summoned by the school administration and the students were rushed to the hospital," they added.</p>.<p>The parents of the children were also present at the hospital.</p>