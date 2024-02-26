8-year-old boy sodomised in Navi Mumbai; accused arrested

Thane: A 38-year-old man has been arrested on charges of sodomising an eight-year-old boy in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday. An officer of the Khandeshwar police station said a case under relevant sections of the IPC like 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) was registered against the accused, identified as Sanaull Hakim Sheikh, a resident of Masjid Bunder in Mumbai.