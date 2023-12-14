80 hospitalised after food poisoning at Nagpur wedding

Nagpur: In a suspected case of food poisoning, at least 80 persons were hospitalised as they fell ill after consuming meals served during a wedding ceremony at a resort on the outskirts of Nagpur city in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on December 10, following which the businessman father of the bridegroom lodged a complaint against the resort management alleging that the food served during the function was stale and emitted a foul smell, the police said.

The complainant, Kailash Batra, had booked the Rajasthani village-themed resort located on Amravati Road in Nagpur for two days - on December 9 and 10 - for the wedding of his son and the reception ceremony, an official of Kamleshwar police station, where the complaint was lodged, said.