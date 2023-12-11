A day in the life: All routine for NCP leader Sharad Pawar on 83rd birthday

Mumbai: Dressed in his trademark and iconic crisp spotless white half-shirt and white trousers, two pilot pens in the pocket, a white round-dial watch and usually a file in his left hand, Sharad Pawar, the veteran politician is ready every morning. Then he has a day packed with meetings and events and also one-one-one closed-door sessions.

This has been a sort of routine for the veteran politician for over six decades.

On Tuesday, when he celebrates his 83rd birthday, the routine would be the same - and it's going to be a working day for Pawar, the founder-President of Nationalist Congress Party, which he launched 25 years ago.

Pawar Saheb, as he is affectionately called, will be in Nagpur on Tuesday, where he will attend the function when his grand-nephew and Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar completes the Sangharsh Yatra, aimed to highlight the issues of the youth.

The event coincides with the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, currently being held in the state’s winter capital of Nagpur.