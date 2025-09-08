Menu
AAIB issues preliminary report on Air India plane that veered off runway at Mumbai airport in July

AAIB has said that the plane touched down on the right edge while landing, and subsequently its right-hand main wheels and nose wheel entered the grassy area on the right side of runway.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 17:43 IST
