Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's family demands proper probe, to move Bombay HC

Mumbai: More than a month after the sensational fatal shootout involving Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar and local businessman-philanthropist Mauris Noronha alias Mauris Bhai, who later died by suicide, the Ghosalkar family on Tuesday demanded a through probe.

They threatened to move the Bombay High Court, seeking the transfer of the case to other agencies. Abhishek’s father Vinod Ghosalkar, a former MLA from Dahisar in Mumbai, said that his lawyer Bhushan Mahadik would file a writ petition in the Bombay High Court.

Abhishek’s wife Tejaswi Ghosalkar said that she too was a potential target and said that Mahadik would move the Bombay High Court soon.

The Ward No. 1 of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had been represented by Abhishek Ghosalkar and his wife Tejasvee Ghosalkar earlier — the couple was popular in the region for their social activities.

The Ghosalkar family is close to Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.