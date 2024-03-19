Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's family demands proper probe, to move Bombay HC

Mumbai: More than a month after the sensational fatal shootout involving Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar and local businessman-philanthropist Mauris Noronha alias Mauris Bhai, who later died by suicide, the Ghosalkar family on Tuesday demanded a through probe.
They threatened to move the Bombay High Court, seeking the transfer of the case to other agencies. Abhishek’s father Vinod Ghosalkar, a former MLA from Dahisar in Mumbai, said that his lawyer Bhushan Mahadik would file a writ petition in the Bombay High Court.
Abhishek’s wife Tejaswi Ghosalkar said that she too was a potential target and said that Mahadik would move the Bombay High Court soon.
The Ward No. 1 of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had been represented by Abhishek Ghosalkar and his wife Tejasvee Ghosalkar earlier — the couple was popular in the region for their social activities.
The Ghosalkar family is close to Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
“He (Norona) had asked my husband to take me for that evening public event, and Abhishek had even asked me to accompany him. However, as I got delayed, Abhishek called me and suggested that I should directly go to attend another event scheduled later that evening,” said Tejasvee, adding that this means that even she was a target in the conspiracy.
“However, I got the call to go for the next function… It’s my children’s good fortune that I could not reach the (Noronha) program,” said Tejasvee.
The Ghosalkar family press conference was attended by MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai, MLC Anil Parab and Vilas Potnis, ex-mayors Kishori Pednekar and Vishakha Raut.
The Ghosalkar family alleged that the Mumbai Police do not seem to be probing her husband’s murder case properly and even the Mumbai sessions court has made certain observations in this regard.
(Published 19 March 2024, 16:10 IST)