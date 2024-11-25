Home
Accused of 'potato theft', enraged man attacks elderly woman in Nagpur; arrested for attempt to murder

The accused, Jairam Pundalik Totade (38), has been arrested and booked for attempt to murder.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 18:13 IST

