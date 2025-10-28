Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Activist Bacchu Kadu storms Nagpur with farmer's morcha, demands full loan waiver

“If our demands are ignored, a Maharashtra bandh cannot be ruled out tomorrow," Kadu warned.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 15:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 15:31 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNagpurDevendra FadnavisFarmer's protest

Follow us on :

Follow Us