<p>Mumbai: In what compound problems for the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maha Yuti dispensation, a mammoth morcha of farmers led by former legislator and activist Bacchu Kadu has reached Nagpur demanding complete loan waiver for farmers. </p><p>A four-time former MLA from Achalpur in Amravati district, Kadu is the founder of Prahar Janshakti Party. </p><p>A few days ago, Bacchu Bhau, as he is popularly known, started in a tractor from Amravati for the Maha Elgar Morcha and then traversed through Wardha with thousands of farmers before reaching Nagpur on Tuesday evening. </p><p>Incidentally, Nagpur, the geographical centre of India, is the hometown of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. </p><p>The demands of Kadu includes farmers' loan waiver, guaranteed prices for farm produce, honorarium for the differently-abled, and just rights for shepherds and fishermen. </p><p>The leaders have support of CPI (M) Maharashtra State Secretary Ajit Nawale, Ajit Nawale, Mahadev Jankar, and Raju Shetti Mahadev Jankar and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti.</p><p>Kadu said the protest will continue in Nagpur until the government issues a concrete decision on loan waiver. </p><p>"If our demands are ignored, a Maharashtra bandh cannot be ruled out tomorrow," Kadu warned. </p><p>In fact, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has agreed to meet the farmers' leaders at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai. However, the leaders conveyed that they were unable to make it.</p><p>State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule expressed displeasure over the farmers leaders not coming for a meeting.</p><p>"The government arranged this meeting because we understand the farmers' situation is serious. The Chief Minister (Fadnavis) both Deputy Chief Ministers (Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar), the Chief Secretary (Rajesh Kumar Meena) and ministers waited for over an hour. They could at least have sent representatives," he said.</p><p>Kadu, however, responded saying: "You wanted to bring us there and arrest us. What would happen to the protest then? If a law and order issue arises here in our absence, who will take responsibility." </p><p>Kadu has also threatened that the mocha will head to Ramgiri bungalow, the official CM residence in Nagpur.</p><p>At the time of going to Press, Kadu and the farmers are camping in Nagpur.</p>