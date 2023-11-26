Aditya Thackeray is future teller who keeps Sanjay Raut with him: Dr Shrikant Shinde

Mumbai: Amid the intense war of words between the two factions of Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde said that Aaditya Thackeray has become a future teller who keeps a parrot named Sanjay Raut with him.

“Aaditya has taken up the role of a fortune teller, accompanied by ‘popat (Sanjay Raut), and everyone is well aware of popat’s activities,” Dr Shinde said.