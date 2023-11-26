Aditya Thackeray is future teller who keeps Sanjay Raut with him: Dr Shrikant Shinde

Mumbai: Amid the intense war of words between the two factions of Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde said that Aaditya Thackeray has become a future teller who keeps a parrot named Sanjay Raut with him.
“Aaditya has taken up the role of a fortune teller, accompanied by ‘popat (Sanjay Raut), and everyone is well aware of popat’s activities,” Dr Shinde said.
Aaditya is Worli MLA and son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray.
The comments of Shinde, who is a Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan, came while inaugurating his new Public Relations Office in the Palava Township within the Kalyan Rural assembly seat in Thane district.
About the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government, he said: “Over the past one and a half years, this government has made significant decisions in the interest of citizens, leading to a tremendous response from the public.”