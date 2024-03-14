Ahead of I.N.D.I.A. rally, NCP (SCP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) joins Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Mumbai: Ahead of the the mega Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. rally in Mumbai, the grand old party’s principal allies in Maharashtra - the Sharad Pawar-headed NCP (SCP) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) - on Thursday joined Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, as he assured that the opposition bloc, if voted to power, would be the voice of farmers.

Gandhi, the Wayanad MP, addressed a meeting at the agrarian belt of Chandwad-Pimpalgaon in the Nashik district, where he also reiterated the historic Kisan Nyay guarantees assured by the Congress.

In the meeting, NCP (SCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, who had been the union Agriculture Minister for a record 10 years in the Dr Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, state NCP (SCP) President Jayant Patil, Thackeray’s close aide and Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut were present.