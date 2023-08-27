Air quality warning system can help Mumbaikars this winter

A presentation of the same was made at the India Clean Air Summit (ICAS) 2023, organised by the Center for Study of Science, Technology, and Policy (CSTEP).

A dedicated website (https://ews.tropmet.res.in/mumbai/index.php) was put together to deliver detailed historical information, real-time data, as well as forecasts on PM2.5 and PM10 emissions across 24 locations in the MMR, according to a press statement.

Sharing details about the portal, Dr. Sachin Ghude, Scientist, IITM said, “Capturing PM2.5 levels of such unprecedented magnitude is a global rarity, and we faced considerable challenges in collecting such exceptional data from the city. Our AQEWS relies on pinpoint accuracy, starting with precise weather forecasts as a foundation.”

Ghude explained that this portal will help citizens be prepared and choose how they spend their time during the winter season - when the air quality deteriorates. “Using this site, the health impacts of severe air pollution can be avoided by citizens, especially senior citizens, children and those vulnerable to respiratory ailments,” he added.

IITM has integrated satellite data on Aerosol Optical Depth (AOD - a measure of the effect of aerosols polluting the air) from an extensive network of 420 air quality monitoring stations across India for such early warning systems, which are currently operational in Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai. “This innovative system holds immense potential as a decision support tool for effective air quality management,” added Dr. Ghude.

Other than government agencies utilising sensors to monitor air quality, the participation of citizens using Low Cost Sensors (LCS) will further help gather data from multiple locations for an effective action plan.

In the MMR, a total of 24 monitoring stations have been installed at various locations. Within the Greater Mumbai limits, there are 20 air quality monitoring stations, some of them at Navy Nagar, Malad West, Borivali East, Deonar, Powai, Mulund West, Bandra Kurla Complex and Chakala. The remaining four are at Mahape, Vasai, Nerul and Kalyan.

"Given the high accuracy level and reliability of LCS, citizens can participate by reducing emissions themselves and becoming responsible towards cutting down on air pollution and eventually improving their health. Authorities can also cover more ground through LCS to mitigate air pollution problems in a shorter time frame,” added Dr. Pratima Singh, Senior Research Scientist, Air Quality, CSTEP.