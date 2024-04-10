Ajit Pawar to Baramati voters: You have elected Sharad Pawar's daughter 3 times, now elect his daughter-in-law

Taking potshots at his cousins and family members who are currently opposing him and siding with Sharad Pawar, the deputy CM said in none of his elections his cousins campaigned for him.

"But now all are working. You (cousins) did not feel like working for me when I contested elections. Are you going to work after this election? There will only be Ajit Pawar and his party workers and no one will be there. Their (family members) work is temporary. They are like mushrooms that grow in rains but after polls, all these mushrooms will go on foreign trips," he quipped.

Ajit Pawar said he is exercising restraint while speaking, but if he decides to speak openly, it would be difficult for many of these people to move in public or show their faces.

"Do not force me to open my mouth," he warned his family detractors.

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases from April 19 to May 20. In Baramati, polling will be held on May 7.