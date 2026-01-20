<p>Mumbai: A car from Bollywood actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akshay-kumar">Akshay Kumar</a>'s security entourage was hit by an autorickshaw after the three-wheeler was struck by another vehicle in Mumbai's Juhu area, leaving one person injured, police said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Monday night near Mukteshwar Road in Juhu.</p>.<p>The car of Kumar, who was returning home with his wife Twinkle Khanna from the airport after an overseas trip, was not involved in the collision.</p>.Karnataka top police officer K Ramachandra Rao suspended after 'sleazy' videos surface .<p>According to police, the autorickshaw was hit by a speeding Mercedes car, causing it to ram into the vehicle that was part of Kumar's security entourage.</p>.<p>The autorickshaw driver was injured in the accident and was taken to the hospital for treatment, the police said.</p>.<p>The Juhu police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the Mercedes driver. Further investigation is underway, they said.</p>