Allegations of 'selling all of Mumbai to Adani' malicious, unfounded: Conglomerate denies Rahul Gandhi’s charges

Mumbai: Hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi -- while concluding the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra -- hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group over the redevelopment of Dharavi slum cluster, the company which is undertaking the project category denied charges of favouritism levelled by the principal opposition party.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), a joint venture between the Maharashtra government and the Adani Group, issued a statement denying the charges of any wrongdoings.

Incidentally, the DRPPL will begin the survey to collect data from lakhs of informal tenement residents of Dharavi from Monday.

Rahul, who was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC General Secretaries Ramesh Chennithala and K C Venugopal, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and his Mumbai counterpart and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad, hit out at the Modi and businessmen considered close to him including Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

“Dharavi is the real Make in India, it is a manufacturing hub… desh dalal nahi, Dharavi ke log banate hai (the nation is shaped by the people of Dharavi, not by brokers)… Dharavi is your own land but the government is trying to acquire it through dalals… police force is being used to throw out the residents for the Dharavi redevelopment project,” Gandhi, the Wayanad MP said on Saturday evening.