Amit Shah visits home of Shinde, Fadnavis, takes part in Ganeshotsav festivities

On a whirlwind tour to Mumbai, Union Home Minister and BJP troubleshooter Amit Shah visited the official homes of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and offered prayers to Lord Ganesh - coinciding with the fifth day of the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav.

Though there was no political event, the visit assumes significance in the wake of the political developments in the state.

On his arrival, he was received by Shinde, Fadnavis, Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar, along with ministers Chandrakant Deepak Kesarkar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai.