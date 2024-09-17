Anant Chaturdashi marks the end of 11-day-long Ganeshotsav in Maharashtra

Mumbai: A sea of humanity poured into the streets of Mumbai amid chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ reverberating through the air as the 11-day-long Ganeshotsav drew to a close on Tuesday coinciding with the Anant Chaturdashi when idols of Lord Ganesha were immersed in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra.

Reports of immersion of Ganesh idols were received from the Mumbai metropolitan region and the neighbouring regions of Pune and Nashik.

Immersion will continue past midnight of Wednesday.

An estimated 3.5 to 4 lakh idols of Lord Ganesha - of varying sizes, shapes and themes were immersed, marking the end of the biggest festival of Maharashtra.

A large number of people have thronged the Lalbaug-Parel area to see the procession of Mumbai cha Raja of Ganesh Gully, Lalbaug cha Raja, Chintamani of Chinchpokli and Tejukaya, the four big idols of Mumbai.