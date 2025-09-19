Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Apple iPhone 17 in Mumbai: Scuffle breaks out between eager buyers outside store; video goes viral

After that security was tightened and the situation was brought under control immediately.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 08:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2025, 08:56 IST
MumbaiApple StoreViral videoiPhone

Follow us on :

Follow Us