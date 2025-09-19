<p>Mumbai: The Apple iPhone 17 series hit the shelves on Friday leading to serpentine queues across the stores of the Silicon Valley-based technology company with tempers flaring and even as scuffle in the financial capital of Mumbai. </p><p>The iPhone launch was expected to be a smooth affair, however, because of the buzz around the new smartphone in the market, a massive rush was expected across stores in India including Delhi and Mumbai. </p>.<p>Hundreds of eager buyers had queued up since early morning outside the Apple store at Jio World Drive in the Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai, however, because of lack of crowd control measures and queuing system scuffle broke out. After that security was tightened and the situation was brought under control immediately. There was no injury to anyone because of the incident, however, many customers expressed frustration over the mismanagement. </p><p>A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. </p>.Apple fever grips stores in India; buyers queue up for iPhone 17 and new Watches in Mumbai and Delhi.<p>Similar long queues were reported from New Delhi, where long queues were seen outside the Apple Store in Select Citywalk in Saket as people waited for the showroom to open. </p><p>Across India, some people have started queuing up past midnight because of the craze around iPhone 17 series.</p><p>The launch includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods 3, Watch Series 11, Watch SE3, and Watch Ultra 3 - all unveiled globally on September 9, 2025.</p>