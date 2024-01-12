Atal Setu: All you need to about India's longest bridge

Atal Setu, India's longest bridge and a major infrastructure project for Mumbai, is set for inauguration today. It also holds the distinction of being the longest sea bridge in the country.

After PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone in December 2016, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), renamed 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu,' took seven years to complete.

The PM, after inauguration, will use it to reach Panvel where he is scheduled to address a rally today.