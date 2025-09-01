<p>Mumbai: Known for its cricket pitches, political rallies and protest meetings, the historic Azad Maidan in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> is in focus now thanks to the massive protests being undertaken by the Maratha community under the leadership of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manoj-jarange">Manoj Jarange Patil</a> demanding reservation under OBC category.</p><p>The ground in the Fort area is synonymous with the history of this island city and has seen the transformation from Bombay to Mumbai. </p><p>Azad Maidan has seen several meetings during the Independence struggle including those addressed by Mahatma Gandhi. </p>.Never-seen-before protest brings Mumbai to a screeching halt .<p>A cradle of cricket, the Azad Maidan was witness to the 1987 Harris Shield school match in which master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar, now a recipient of Bharat Ratna and southpaw Vinod Kambli shared a huge 664 run partnership entering the record books. </p><p>On 20 November, 2013, Prithvi Shaw, had set the highest score by any batsman in any organised form of cricket since 1901 when he hit 546 in a Harris Shield elite division match.</p><p>Opposite Azad Maidan is the historic and iconic Bombay Gymkhana, which had the distinction of hosting India's first Test match starting in December 1933 when the team was captained by Colonel CK Nayudu. </p><p>In fact, it has also seen swearing in of two government in Maharashtra - November 2004 when late Congress leader Vilasrao Deshmukh was sworn in as the CM heading the Democratic Front government and in December 2024 when BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the CM along with two deputies Eknath Shinde, the chief leader of Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar, the NCP president. </p><p>Azad Maidan is located a stones throw distance away from three iconic buildings - the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Esplanade Court aka Killa Court and the headquarters of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. </p>.Maratha quota protest: Press bodies condemn misbehaviour at Azad Maidan.<p>Azad Maidan is also the venue for the Ram Lila in Mumbai. </p><p>Every year, Sunni Annual Ijtema is held at Azad Maidan. </p><p>“Majority of the protests and sit-ins are held in the Azad Maidan in Mumbai. The ground has its own sentiments, charm. It has a unique history,” said Ajit Joshi, an expert on the history and heritage of Mumbai. </p><p>The Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial, which is a war memorial dedicated to the fighters of the 1857, the First War of Independence, is located outside the Azad Maidan. </p><p>In 1930, the Azad Maidan was also the hub of the Civil Disobedience Movement of Bombay.</p><p>On the other side of Azad Maidan is the historic Bombay Gymkhana.</p><p>The two grounds are sandwiched between the Metro Cinema-Fashion Street and Fort area on the other side. </p><p>The vast expanses of South Mumbai grounds of the Oval Maidan, Azad Maidan, Cooperage Ground and Cross Maidan until the early 20th century formed the area known as Esplanade.</p><p>The Mumbai Press Club and Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh touch the Azad Maidan.</p>