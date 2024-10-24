Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Baba Siddique murder: three arrested from Pune, total reaches 14

While Amit Hisamsing Kumar, 29, was nabbed from Haryana, three persons were arrested from Pune late Wednesday evening, which took the total number of arrested accused in the case to 14.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 23:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 23:04 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimemurder

Follow us on :

Follow Us