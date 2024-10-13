Baba Siddique's murder exposed crumbling law and order situation in Maharashtra: Tejashwi

<p>Patna: RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday expressed shock at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/ncp-leader-baba-siddique-dies-after-being-shot-at-in-mumbai-few-suspects-detained-3230162">the murder</a> of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai, asserting that the incident exposed the “crumbling” law and order situation in Maharashtra.</p>.<p>Siddique (66) was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at on Saturday night.</p>.Baba Siddique murder case: All you need to know about the shooting, suspects, state of the investigation, politician reactions.<p>The former Maharashtra minister was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead “The incident is shocking and saddening. I knew him personally as he was a native of Bihar’s Gopalganj district. If such an incident can take place in a city like Mumbai, especially in the Bandra area, one could say that no one is safe there...</p>.<p>“This shows the crumbling law and order situation in that state. My thoughts are with his family in this difficult time,” Yadav told reporters here.</p>