Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Donald Trump ready to meet Xi Jinping in South Korea: US official

Bessent told CNBC a lower-level Chinese trade official had threatened to "unleash chaos" if the U.S. went ahead with port fees on Chinese ships in August.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 14:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 14:19 IST
Donald TrumpXi Jingping

Follow us on :

Follow Us