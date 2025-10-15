Menu
US crypto giant Coinbase invests in CoinDCX at $2.45 billion valuation

Founded in 2018, CoinDCX, which is backed by investors including Polychain, Bain Capital, Jump Capital, Pantera and Steadview, among others, has over 2 crore users.
Published 15 October 2025, 14:19 IST
