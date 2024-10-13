Baba Siddique's murder shocking, shameful; rule of law gone: Opposition trains guns on Shinde government

<p>Mumbai: The opposition NCP (SP) and Congress in Maharashtra on Sunday said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/ncp-leader-baba-siddique-dies-after-being-shot-at-in-mumbai-few-suspects-detained-3230162">the murder</a> of NCP leader and former minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/who-was-baba-siddique-from-politics-to-bollywood-mumbais-man-for-all-seasons-3230325">Baba Siddique</a> was shocking and shameful for the state and claimed there was anarchy in Mumbai.</p>.<p>"If a leader from the ruling alliance is not safe, how can the government keep the common man safe?," NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil asked.</p>.<p>In a statement, Patil also noted that earlier a BJP MLA in the state had opened fire in a police station while a former corporator was killed during a Facebook live session.</p>.<p>The Congress demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over Siddique's murder.</p>.<p>Baba Siddique (66) was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at on Saturday night.</p>.<p>He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead, as per the police.</p>.Contract killing, business rivalry among angles being probed in Baba Siddique's murder.<p>The incident has prompted the opposition to question the law and order situation in the state, where the assembly elections are expected to be held next month.</p>.<p>Patil said Siddique's murder is "shocking and shameful" for the state.</p>.<p>"Atrocities against women continue in the state, while gang war has become routine in a city like Pune. It has become clear that law and order in the state has reached its lowest. If a leader from the ruling alliance is not safe, how can the government keep the common man safe?" he said.</p>.<p>Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a post on X said the tragic demise of Sddique is shocking beyond words.</p>.<p>"In this hour of grief, I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and supporters. Justice must be ensured, and the present Maharashtra Govt must order a thorough and transparent investigation. The culprits must be brought to book at the earliest. Accountability is paramount," he said.</p>.<p>All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala claimed Siddique's murder shows there is "complete anarchy in Mumbai." "The rule of law is gone. CM & Dy CM must resign immediately, taking responsibility," he said in a post on X.</p>.<p>Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said Siddique had been a former minister and a three-time MLA.</p>.<p>The question is whether any law and order is left in Mumbai, she said.</p>.<p>"If a protected person meets such fate, how will be common people feel safe?" she asked.</p>