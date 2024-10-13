Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Baba Siddique's murder shocking, shameful; rule of law gone: Opposition trains guns on Shinde government

The Congress demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over Siddique's murder.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 05:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 05:33 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNCPNCP (SP)

Follow us on :

Follow Us