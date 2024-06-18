Balasaheb’s memorial to be inaugurated on 23 January: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, DHNS: The grand memorial dedicated to the life and times of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray is expected to be inaugurated on 23 January, 2025.
The announcement was made by Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, the eve of the party's foundation day.
Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray, the Worli MLA and Yuva Sena President, inspected the memorial site at the Mayor’s Bungalow off the Shivaji Park.
“We came and saw the work. The engineers and people involved in construction told us that the physical work would be completed by July-end. Thereafter, the task of displays would be taken up,” Thackeray said and appealed to people to send across photos, writings, memories, audio and video clips of Balasaheb, which would be considered for display.
The legendary cartoonist-turned-politician Balasaheb Thackeray (23 January, 1926–17 November, 2012) founded Shiv Sena on 19 June, 1966 and addressed the first-ever Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park on October 30, 1966.
The last rites of Balasaheb was held in Shivaji Park, which is located just opposite the Mayor’s Bungalow that faces the Arabian Sea.
A small memorial of Balasaheb is located here and on the other side, there is a bust of Meenatai Thackeray, popularly known as Masaheb.
Balasaheb had a special relationship with Shivaji Park as it has been synonymous with Shiv Sena, which was launched for the cause of Marathi-manoos and later along with it championed the cause of Hindutva.
Published 18 June 2024, 16:43 IST