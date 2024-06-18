Balasaheb’s memorial to be inaugurated on 23 January: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, DHNS: The grand memorial dedicated to the life and times of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray is expected to be inaugurated on 23 January, 2025.

The announcement was made by Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, the eve of the party's foundation day.

Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray, the Worli MLA and Yuva Sena President, inspected the memorial site at the Mayor’s Bungalow off the Shivaji Park.

“We came and saw the work. The engineers and people involved in construction told us that the physical work would be completed by July-end. Thereafter, the task of displays would be taken up,” Thackeray said and appealed to people to send across photos, writings, memories, audio and video clips of Balasaheb, which would be considered for display.